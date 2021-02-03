Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $128.03 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Anthem worth $128,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $298.36. 1,196,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

