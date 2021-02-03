Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of VMI traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.66. 166,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,916. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $217.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,811.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.