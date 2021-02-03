Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $69.21 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.24% of First Hawaiian worth $69,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $20,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 508,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 467,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

