Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 25,987 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.00% of Arcosa worth $26,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 159,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

