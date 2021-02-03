Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 9,937,911 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937,911 shares during the quarter. Macy’s comprises 3.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $282,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macy’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 37.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 875,480 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 106.2% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 21,089,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,419,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.