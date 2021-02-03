Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.45

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 29626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YALA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

