Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.96. 21,677,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 18,183,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,073 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

