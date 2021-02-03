Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YTRA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.82.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

