YF Link (YFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.08 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One YF Link token can now be purchased for $467.62 or 0.01251076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $24.08 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink.

