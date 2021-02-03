YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

