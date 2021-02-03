Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 1,341,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,286.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.