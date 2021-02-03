Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $923.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce $923.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $858.40 million. Avient reported sales of $658.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNT opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

