Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.07). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($4.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 319,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 325,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

