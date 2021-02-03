Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $8.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,690,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

