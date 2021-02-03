Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $460,000.00 to $670,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $3.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 million to $4.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $10.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 6,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,643. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $142.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

