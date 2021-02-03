Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post sales of $508.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.40 million. Nordson posted sales of $494.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,197. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $1,870,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

