Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Saia by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Saia by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Saia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.57 on Friday, reaching $182.41. 4,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.