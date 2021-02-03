Zacks: Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. 1,547,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,961. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

