Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

