Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report $473.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.63 million and the lowest is $468.50 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $497.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $872.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

