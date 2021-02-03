Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report $154.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.40 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $146.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $606.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $607.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $657.28 million, with estimates ranging from $648.07 million to $665.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.14. 245,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

