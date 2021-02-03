Zacks: Analysts Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Gartner stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 395,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $169.77.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,079 shares of company stock worth $6,309,398. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 108,625 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

