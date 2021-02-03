Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $264,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,549 shares of company stock worth $2,110,964 in the last 90 days. 6.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AxoGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

