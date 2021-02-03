Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post sales of $217.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.30 million to $219.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $221.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $837.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $838.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $950.84 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $971.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $36,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 246,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 200,118 shares during the period.

CDAY opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,232.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

