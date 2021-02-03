Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post $648.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the lowest is $635.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $652.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 472,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.