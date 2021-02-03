Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $952.24 Million

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $952.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $948.63 million and the highest is $956.30 million. Synopsys reported sales of $834.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $264.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,321. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $280.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

