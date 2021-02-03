Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.46 Million

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report $103.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $136.92 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $121.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $345.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $543.91 million, with estimates ranging from $498.70 million to $589.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.