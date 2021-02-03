Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $387.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

