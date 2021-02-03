Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) to announce sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full-year sales of $7.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $17.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bionano Genomics.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. 580,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,907,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

