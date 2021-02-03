Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.48 Million

Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $301.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $263.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,143. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $667,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.40. 10,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.