Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce sales of $95.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.73 million to $97.98 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $116.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $369.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.93 million to $369.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $375.02 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $386.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -324.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.