Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ALX traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.35 and its 200-day moving average is $262.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $377,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

