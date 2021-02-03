Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Sell

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a P/E ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $141,865 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

