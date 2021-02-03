Zacks Investment Research Downgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

