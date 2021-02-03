Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Sell

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

MDB stock opened at $394.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total transaction of $4,869,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,507,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

