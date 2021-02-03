Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE MSGN opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $8,135,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 739,382 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 786.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

