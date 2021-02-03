Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Hold

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

