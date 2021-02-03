Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Sell

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

RUTH stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $645.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

