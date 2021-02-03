Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Hold

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

NYSE STN opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stantec by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stantec by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stantec by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

