Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) to Hold

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Fathom stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

