Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Hold

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,271. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.