Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

