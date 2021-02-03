Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to “Buy”

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 43.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.