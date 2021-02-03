Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to Buy

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

