Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $102.09 million, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

