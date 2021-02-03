Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Hold

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $300.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in NewAge by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 136,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NewAge by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NewAge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NewAge by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.