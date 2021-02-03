Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) to Strong-Buy

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.60 million, a PE ratio of -218.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Strattec Security by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

