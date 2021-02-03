Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $751,412.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $751,412.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00262288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00096116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,060,050 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.