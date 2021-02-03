Zen Protocol (ZP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $516.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $825,750.80 and approximately $516.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

