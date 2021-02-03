Zeusshield Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,295.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $235,394.22 and $3,295.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00878014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.79 or 0.04614125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019814 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.